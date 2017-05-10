  • BIST 96.194
Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi

» »
Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi
Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi 28. hafta erteleme maçında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Anadolu Efes'i 96-57'lik skorla farklı mağlup etti.

Spor Toto Basketbol Süper Ligi 28. hafta erteleme maçında Fenerbahçe, deplasmanda Anadolu Efes'i 96-57'lik skorla farklı mağlup etti.

Salon: Abdi İpekçi

Hakemler: Murat Biricik xx, Ali Şakacı xx, Mehmet Şahin xx

Anadolu Efes: Cedi Osman xx 6, Doğuş Balbay x 2, Granger x 5, Brown xx 12, Dunston x 1, Heurtel xx 14, Honeycutt x 7, Kirk x 10, Can Maxim Mutaf x

Başantrenör: Velimir Perasovic

Fenerbahçe: Bogdanovic xxx 15, Kalinic xx 9, Ali Muhammed xxx 10, Vesely xx 4, Udoh xxxx 22, Datome 8, Melih Mahmutoğlu xxx 14, Ahmet Düverioğlu xx 7, Egehan Arna xx 7, Sloukas xx, Barış Hersek xx, Berk Uğurlu xx

Başantrenör: Zeljko Obradovic

1. Periyot: 6-29 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 29-50 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 42-73 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

